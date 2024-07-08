Left Menu

Xi Urges Resumption of Russia-Ukraine Dialogue During Meeting with Hungary's Orbán

Chinese President Xi Jinping called on global powers to aid in restarting direct dialogue between Russia and Ukraine during a meeting with Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orbán. Orbán's unannounced visit to China follows previous trips to Russia and Ukraine and emphasizes the importance of China's role in achieving peace.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has called for global powers to assist Russia and Ukraine in resuming direct dialogue and negotiations. During a meeting on Monday with Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, Xi stressed the importance of restarting discussions to achieve peace, according to state broadcaster CCTV.

Orbán's surprise visit to China follows recent trips to Russia and Ukraine, aimed at exploring prospects for a peaceful settlement in Ukraine. Speaking highly of China's constructive initiatives, Orbán described Beijing as a stabilizing force amid global unrest.

Describing the end of the conflict as dependent on decisions by the United States, the European Union, and China, Orbán's initial visit in two months comes after hosting the Chinese leader in Hungary during a European tour. Hungary has built strong political and economic ties with China, including hosting Chinese electric vehicle battery facilities.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

