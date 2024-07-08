Modi and Putin to Discuss Trade Imbalance and Humanitarian Issues in Moscow

Russian President Vladimir Putin will host Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Moscow on Monday for crucial bilateral talks, the Kremlin announced.

An Indian official emphasized that Modi's main objectives include addressing the India-Russia trade imbalance and ensuring the safe release of Indian nationals deceived into participating in the Ukraine war.

The meeting underscores the importance of strengthening diplomatic and economic relations between the two nations amidst global geopolitical challenges.

