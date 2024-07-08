Modi's Diplomatic Overture: Strengthening India-Russia Ties Amidst Ukraine Conflict

Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarked on a significant two-day visit to Russia on Monday, marking his first trip to the country since Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. Modi emphasized India's supportive role for a peaceful and stable region during this high-profile visit.

Russian President Vladimir Putin hosted a private dinner in honor of the Indian prime minister ahead of Tuesday's summit talks in Moscow. This visit comes amidst efforts to boost bilateral ties in trade, energy, and defense, while the Ukraine conflict remains a critical discussion point.

Following his stay in Russia, Modi will travel to Austria for a landmark visit, the first by an Indian prime minister in over four decades. The focus will be on cooperation in innovation, technology, and sustainable development, aiming to elevate the strategic partnership between the two countries to new heights.

