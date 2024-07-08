Narendra Modi's Strategic Visit to Russia: Strengthening Bilateral Ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Russia on Monday for a two-day high-profile visit aimed at strengthening bilateral ties. He will hold summit talks with President Vladimir Putin to review and boost cooperation in trade, energy, and defense sectors.

This is Modi's first visit to Russia since 2019. During the 22nd India-Russia annual summit, they will explore ways to expand relations in diverse areas such as trade, energy, and defense.

Modi emphasized the importance of the strategic partnership between the two nations, highlighting its progress over the past decade. He is expected to address a range of regional and global issues with Putin.

