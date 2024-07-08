Left Menu

Narendra Modi's Strategic Visit to Russia: Strengthening Bilateral Ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Russia for a two-day visit to discuss bilateral relations with President Vladimir Putin. This visit, Modi's first to Russia in nearly five years, will focus on trade, energy, and defense. The summit aims to strengthen the strategic partnership between India and Russia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 08-07-2024 17:19 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 17:19 IST
Narendra Modi's Strategic Visit to Russia: Strengthening Bilateral Ties
Narendra Modi
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Russia on Monday for a two-day high-profile visit aimed at strengthening bilateral ties. He will hold summit talks with President Vladimir Putin to review and boost cooperation in trade, energy, and defense sectors.

This is Modi's first visit to Russia since 2019. During the 22nd India-Russia annual summit, they will explore ways to expand relations in diverse areas such as trade, energy, and defense.

Modi emphasized the importance of the strategic partnership between the two nations, highlighting its progress over the past decade. He is expected to address a range of regional and global issues with Putin.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Strike Looms

Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Str...

 Global
3
Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

 United States
4
Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Visual Geo-localization: Integrating Textual Data with CLIP for Precision

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024