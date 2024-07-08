Rahul Gandhi Visits Manipur Relief Camps, Offers Support Amid Ongoing Crisis

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha, visited several relief camps in Churachandpur, Manipur, on Monday. During the visit, he offered support to those affected by ethnic violence and listened to the issues faced by the camp's inhabitants.

A youth residing in the camp expressed happiness over Gandhi's visit, hoping the Congress leader would bring their issues to attention. A college student whose house in Chandel district was burnt on May 4 last year shared her plight, stating that she has been living in the relief camp for over a year with her family. "We want separate administration. We have been suffering here for long. I don't think there is peace. There is still a crisis," she said.

Gandhi's trip included a visit to the Imphal airport and an evening meeting with Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey. He also visited the Jiribam Higher Secondary School relief camp. Following this, the Congress party tweeted about Gandhi's solid commitment to the people, noting this to be his third visit post-violence.

Earlier in the day, Gandhi had visited Assam to meet flood-affected victims in Fulertal, Lakhipur. The ethnic violence in Manipur started on May 3 last year, triggered by protests from the All Tribals Students Union (ATSU) against the inclusion of the Meitei community in the Scheduled Tribe category.

Talking about the situation in Manipur, PM Modi stated in the Rajya Sabha last week that the central government is consistently working to stabilize the region. "The government is continuously making efforts to normalize the situation in Manipur. More than 11,000 FIRs have been registered and over 500 people have been arrested," PM Modi said. He further added that both central and state governments are engaging with stakeholders to restore peace.

Schools, colleges, offices, and other institutions have resumed operations, signaling gradual progress in the state towards normalcy, according to PM Modi. (ANI)

