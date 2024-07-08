Left Menu

Supreme Court Probes NEET-UG 2024 Exam Paper Leak

The Supreme Court of India is investigating the extent of a NEET-UG 2024 exam paper leak. Questions about the timeline, preparation, and distribution of the paper were raised. The court has directed the NTA, CBI, and Union Government to provide detailed reports within three days.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2024 18:37 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 18:37 IST
Alakh Pandey, CEO of Physics Wallah (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court of India is delving into the extent of the NEET-UG 2024 exam paper leak. Alakh Pandey, the petitioner, stated that the Chief Justice of India bench is convinced that the paper has indeed been leaked and aims to determine how widespread the breach is.

The court has posed several questions to the NTA and the central government concerning the timeline of the paper's preparation, the committee responsible, and the chain of custody, including how the paper is circulated to examination centers. They are looking into whether this was a systematic failure or due to individual malpractices.

Advocate Shwetank revealed that the Supreme Court has given the NTA and Union Government three days to provide detailed data on the paper's journey, from preparation to distribution. The court observed that a re-examination might not be necessary if segregation of affected candidates is possible.

The Supreme Court instructed the NTA to identify those who benefited from the leak and ordered a full disclosure on when the leak occurred, how it was disseminated, and the time duration between the leak and the exam. The CBI has been asked to file a status report on their investigation, including any material findings thus far.

Senior Advocate Narender Hooda confirmed that the petitioner's call for the exam's cancellation and a fresh test has been officially recorded. The NTA, CBI, and Union Government have been asked to indicate if it is possible to separate tainted candidates from untainted ones. The investigating officer has been instructed to submit all relevant materials regarding the leak's timeline and modality.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

