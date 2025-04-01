CBI's Probe into Mahadev Betting Allegations against Bhupesh Baghel

Allegations have surfaced against former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel for his alleged involvement in the Mahadev Betting scam. An Enforcement Directorate report, now part of the CBI's FIR, points to Baghel as one of the beneficiaries, raising serious political and legal implications.

The FIR originally filed by the Chhattisgarh police's Economic Offences Wing has been taken over by the CBI, classifying Baghel as the sixth of nineteen accused. While Baghel has dismissed these allegations as a politically charged attack, the investigation continues to unfold with critical attention.

Key players from the Mahadev Betting operation, now allegedly moved abroad to avoid legal measures, have implicated Baghel. The report suggests payments to his office for protection, a claim Baghel refutes, arguing proactive measures taken during his tenure against the app and its operations.

