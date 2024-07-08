Sharad Pawar's NCP-SP Cleared to Accept Donations Ahead of Maharashtra Assembly Polls

The Election Commission of India has granted permission to the Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar (NCP-SP) to accept donations, keeping in mind the upcoming assembly polls in Maharashtra.

The Sharad Pawar-led party had sought certification from the commission to receive voluntary contributions from the public.

According to the poll panel, the party can now legally accept contributions from any individual or company, except government companies, in accordance with the relevant sections of the Representation of the People Act, 1951.

An eight-member delegation, led by NCP-SP's working president Supriya Sule, met with the commission on Monday to discuss the request.

This decision comes after a major rebellion last year when Ajit Pawar, Sharad Pawar's nephew, claimed the party name and symbol with the support of over two-thirds of the party's legislators in the Maharashtra assembly.

The Election Commission recognized Ajit Pawar's claim, leading the Sharad Pawar faction to adopt the name NCP-SP temporarily.

In recent Lok Sabha elections, Sharad Pawar's NCP-SP won eight out of ten contested seats in Maharashtra, whereas Ajit Pawar's NCP secured only one victory out of five contested seats.

