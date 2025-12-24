Supriya Sule Speaks on NCP Alliance Talks Amidst Party Tensions

In a statement addressing the media, Supriya Sule, working president of the NCP (SP), clarified her stance on potential alliance talks with the Ajit Pawar-led NCP for upcoming Pune civic polls. Sule assured her party that no alliance would proceed until internal concerns were adequately addressed.

During a press conference in Pune, Sule detailed conversations with Prashant Jagtap, city unit president, affirming that Jagtap's hesitations were both acknowledged and understood. She reiterated the importance of maintaining the NCP (SP)'s ideology and policy integrity, regardless of any alliance formation.

Reflecting on historical political dynamics, including the divide from Congress led by Sharad Pawar, Sule emphasized that ongoing discussions were central to the democratic process, while also underscoring the necessity of unity amongst party members prior to any definitive decisions.