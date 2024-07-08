NATO Summit: Unity Under Pressure Amid Global Challenges

The NATO summit, marking the alliance's 75th anniversary, takes place this week amidst unprecedented external and internal challenges. The military alliance faces existential threats from Russia, an increasingly assertive China, and instability caused by the Israel-Hamas conflict in Gaza.

President Biden's potential reelection defeat to NATO skeptic Donald Trump raises significant concern among alliance members about America's future commitment. European leaders are also grappling with the surge of far-right populism, which threatens post-World War II stability.

NATO remains strong, yet fragile, with policies requiring unanimous consensus. Leaders are expected to reaffirm support for Ukraine and address the growing threat from China. However, Ukraine's hope of NATO membership remains unlikely while the war with Russia continues.

Defence spending increases and new pledges for military and economic support to Ukraine are anticipated. With global security dynamics rapidly evolving, the summit underscores the urgent need for NATO unity and decisive action.

