Delhi Minister Atishi Criticizes BJP Amid Teacher Transfer Controversy

Delhi Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi launched a vigorous attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), claiming that even winning a single seat in the 2025 Delhi Legislative Assembly elections would be a significant achievement for the BJP. She recalled the 2020 elections, where the BJP aimed for over 45 seats but secured only 8.

Atishi alleged that BJP's continuous scams, including disrupting Delhi's water supply through the Haryana government and attempting to degrade the city's government schools, have been a disservice to the people of Delhi. She expressed her confidence that BJP would struggle to win even a single seat in the upcoming elections.

Her comments followed Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena's directive to temporarily halt the transfer of 5,000 government school teachers. Atishi criticized the overnight transfer initiated by the BJP through the Lt Governor, arguing it contradicted the orders of Delhi's Education Minister and undermined the decade-long efforts to improve government schools. She reiterated AAP's commitment to fighting for teachers' rights and the education of Delhi's children, welcoming the halt on the transfers.

