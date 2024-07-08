Left Menu

Delhi Minister Atishi Criticizes BJP Amid Teacher Transfer Controversy

Delhi Minister Atishi accused BJP of undermining the city's education system and predicted minimal electoral success for BJP in 2025. She condemned the mass transfer of teachers, halted by LG Saxena, as politically motivated. Atishi vowed to defend the education reforms achieved under the AAP government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2024 19:17 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 19:17 IST
Delhi Minister Atishi Criticizes BJP Amid Teacher Transfer Controversy
Delhi Minister and AAP leader Atishi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi launched a vigorous attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), claiming that even winning a single seat in the 2025 Delhi Legislative Assembly elections would be a significant achievement for the BJP. She recalled the 2020 elections, where the BJP aimed for over 45 seats but secured only 8.

Atishi alleged that BJP's continuous scams, including disrupting Delhi's water supply through the Haryana government and attempting to degrade the city's government schools, have been a disservice to the people of Delhi. She expressed her confidence that BJP would struggle to win even a single seat in the upcoming elections.

Her comments followed Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena's directive to temporarily halt the transfer of 5,000 government school teachers. Atishi criticized the overnight transfer initiated by the BJP through the Lt Governor, arguing it contradicted the orders of Delhi's Education Minister and undermined the decade-long efforts to improve government schools. She reiterated AAP's commitment to fighting for teachers' rights and the education of Delhi's children, welcoming the halt on the transfers.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Strike Looms

Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Str...

 Global
3
Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

 United States
4
Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Visual Geo-localization: Integrating Textual Data with CLIP for Precision

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024