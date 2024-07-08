Left Menu

Modi's First Trip to Russia Amidst Ukraine Conflict

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Russia for the first time since the Ukraine conflict began, holding summit talks with President Vladimir Putin. The visit aims to deepen India-Russia ties, focusing on energy, security, trade, and people-to-people exchanges. Modi will also interact with the Indian community in Russia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 08-07-2024 19:58 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 19:58 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi held summit talks with President Vladimir Putin in his first visit to Russia since the Ukraine conflict began. The trip aims to deepen bilateral ties, focusing on energy, security, trade, and people-to-people exchanges.

Modi is also looking forward to interacting with the Indian community in Russia and laying a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. The visit is being viewed in a broader geopolitical context, signaling India's supportive role for regional stability.

Modi's visit includes the 22nd India-Russia annual summit, discussions on the Ukraine conflict, and efforts to advance the 'Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership' between the two nations.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

