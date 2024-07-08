Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi Urges PM Modi to Visit Manipur, Calls for Peace Efforts

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit Manipur and engage with its people. Gandhi emphasized the importance of listening to residents to provide them comfort and bring peace. PM Modi stated efforts are ongoing to normalize the situation following last year's violence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2024 20:08 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 20:08 IST
Rahul Gandhi Urges PM Modi to Visit Manipur, Calls for Peace Efforts
Congress MP and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress MP and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Monday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit Manipur, suggesting that the Prime Minister should listen to the people of the state to provide them with comfort.

During a press conference, Gandhi said that the Indian government, along with every patriot, must reach out and embrace the people of Manipur to bring peace. Gandhi emphasized the importance of the Prime Minister's presence, particularly in light of the recent tragedy, stating it would offer significant comfort to the affected citizens.

Prime Minister Modi, in a recent Rajya Sabha address, confirmed that the central government is making concerted efforts to normalize the situation, citing over 11,000 FIRs filed and more than 500 arrests made. He also mentioned that efforts include ongoing discussions with all stakeholders to restore peace, noting that schools, colleges, and offices are open once more in Manipur. The violence originally erupted on May 3 last year after clashes during a rally organized by the All Tribals Students Union in protest against the inclusion of the Meitei community in the Scheduled Tribe category.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

