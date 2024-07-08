Left Menu

Delhi Gears Up Against Dengue with Strategic Coordination

Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj and Delhi Hospital chiefs orchestrate plans to tackle dengue and other vector-borne diseases. Instructions have been sent to various departments to prevent water accumulation. Emergency meetings were conducted amidst heavy rains to identify and address waterlogging hotspots.

Visual from the meeting (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj convened a crucial meeting on Monday with all the chiefs of Delhi hospitals to discuss preparations for combating dengue and other vector-borne diseases. Attendees included the Medical Directors (MD) and Medical Superintendents (MS) of all Delhi government hospitals.

On Friday, Bharadwaj chaired another significant meeting at the Secretariat with involved departments to evaluate preparedness against dengue. 'When the rainy season commences, the threat of dengue, chikungunya, and malaria surges. In such scenarios, discussions are imperative with all departments. We've directed DDA, MCD, PWD, NDMC, and the Health Department to prevent water stagnation in their jurisdictions to stop mosquito breeding. Hospitals have also been alerted to maintain extensive dengue-related data,' he stated.

Triggered by substantial rainfall and consequential waterlogging, the Delhi government recently held an emergency meeting at the Delhi Secretariat. Post-meeting, Delhi Minister Atishi announced that the government has pinpointed 200 waterlogging prone hotspots and attributed the cause to excessive rainfall overwhelming the drain capacities.

The Union Health Ministry has also prompted states to stay vigilant by screening pregnant women for Zika virus and observing the development of foetuses of those testing positive. Health facilities have appointed nodal officers to ensure premises remain free from Aedes mosquitoes, and states have been instructed to bolster their entomological surveillance and escalate vector control actions across varied locations.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

