French Left Faces Tough Road Ahead After Election Upset

The French left acknowledged on Monday that forming a government will be a difficult and prolonged process following Sunday's election, which thwarted the far right but resulted in a hung parliament. Allies of France sighed in relief as Marine Le Pen's National Rally failed to secure victory.

The New Popular Front (NFP), an alliance of leftist parties, unexpectedly emerged first but fell short of an absolute majority. This sets the stage for potential political instability and deadlock. Green Party leader Marine Tondelier noted the complexity and time needed for any progress.

Options are limited, with possibilities including a minority government dependent on deals or a fragmented coalition. NFP lawmaker Pouria Amirshahi emphasized the complexity of any solution. Without a clear majority, Macron's centrists came second and National Rally third, creating a divided parliament.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)