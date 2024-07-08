Left Menu

Modi and Putin's Summit: Key Agenda Highlights

President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will engage in extensive talks at the 22nd India-Russia annual summit. Key discussions will include economic cooperation, trade imbalance, and the ongoing Ukraine conflict. Modi will also receive Russia's highest state decoration. No joint media statement will follow the summit.

President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Narendra Modi are set to hold comprehensive talks at the 22nd India-Russia annual summit, according to a top Russian official. Discussions will involve both private conversations and broader Russian-Indian talks over an official breakfast.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, quoted by TASS news agency, mentioned that no joint statements will be made to the press. However, an extensive exchange of views is expected in both private and extended sessions, primarily focusing on the economic agenda.

Modi aims to address the ongoing Ukraine conflict, stressing that a solution cannot be found on the battlefield. Also on the table will be India's efforts to narrow the trade imbalance with Russia, emphasizing areas such as consumables, pharmaceuticals, and digital services.

