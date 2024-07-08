Political Tensions Rise as JMM Alleges BJP Conspiracy Against CM Hemant Soren

The ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) on Monday alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is afraid of Chief Minister Hemant Soren's rising popularity, suggesting it is behind a new conspiracy aimed at unseating him.

The JMM's claim arose after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) petitioned the Supreme Court, challenging the Jharkhand High Court's decision to grant bail to Soren in a money laundering case tied to an alleged land scam.

JMM spokesperson Manoj Pandey told PTI that the High Court found no substantial evidence against Soren, and the party believes the agency's move to the Supreme Court was directed by the BJP.

'The BJP cannot accept Hemant Soren's reappointment as Chief Minister of Jharkhand. They are intimidated by his popularity and have thus begun a new plot ahead of the state assembly elections,' Pandey alleged.

Hemant Soren was released from jail on June 28 after securing bail, resumed his role as Chief Minister on July 4, and won a trust vote in the assembly. He had resigned from his position shortly before being arrested by the ED on January 31.

With assembly elections looming later this year, political tensions are mounting in Jharkhand.

