Hamas Warns of 'Disastrous Repercussions' Amid Gaza Conflict

Hamas has issued a warning that Israel's expanding military operations in Gaza City and the resulting displacement of thousands of residents could lead to 'disastrous repercussions' for ongoing cease-fire and hostage release talks.

The militant group's statement on Monday highlights that its top political leader, Ismail Haniyeh, has notified mediators about the potential 'collapse' of negotiations, holding Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the Israeli army 'fully responsible.'

This development follows days in which the two sides appeared to have made progress in the longstanding discussions aimed at halting the conflict, which has been ongoing for nine months in Gaza.

