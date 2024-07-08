Left Menu

Hamas Warns of 'Disastrous Repercussions' Amid Gaza Conflict

Hamas cautions that Israel's intensified military activities in Gaza City and the displacement of thousands pose 'disastrous repercussions' for cease-fire and hostage release negotiations. Top political leader Ismail Haniyeh alerts mediators to potential negotiation collapse, attributing full responsibility to Israeli leadership and military actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Deiral-Balah | Updated: 08-07-2024 23:44 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 23:44 IST
AI Generated Representative Image

Hamas has issued a warning that Israel's expanding military operations in Gaza City and the resulting displacement of thousands of residents could lead to 'disastrous repercussions' for ongoing cease-fire and hostage release talks.

The militant group's statement on Monday highlights that its top political leader, Ismail Haniyeh, has notified mediators about the potential 'collapse' of negotiations, holding Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the Israeli army 'fully responsible.'

This development follows days in which the two sides appeared to have made progress in the longstanding discussions aimed at halting the conflict, which has been ongoing for nine months in Gaza.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

