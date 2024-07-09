Left Menu

Top Democrat Adam Smith Urges Biden to Exit Presidential Race

In a Monday interview on CNN, U.S. Representative Adam Smith, the lead Democrat on the House Armed Services Committee, called on President Joe Biden to exit the presidential race. Smith's remarks signify a significant political moment as the Democratic Party navigates its future leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 09-07-2024 01:51 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 01:51 IST
Top Democrat Adam Smith Urges Biden to Exit Presidential Race
  • Country:
  • United States

Top Democrat on the House Armed Services Committee, U.S. Representative Adam Smith, has called on President Joe Biden to drop out of the presidential race. Smith made these statements during an interview on CNN on Monday.

His remarks come at a critical time, as the Democratic Party is grappling with questions about future leadership and the direction of its political strategy. Smith's public call to Biden signifies the profound political differences within the party.

This development is expected to create ripples across the political landscape, raising questions about Biden's re-election campaign and the Democratic Party's next steps.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

 Pakistan
3
Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

 India
4
Samsung Workers Union Launches Three-Day Strike in South Korea

Samsung Workers Union Launches Three-Day Strike in South Korea

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Visual Geo-localization: Integrating Textual Data with CLIP for Precision

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024