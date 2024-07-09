Top Democrat Adam Smith Urges Biden to Exit Presidential Race

Top Democrat on the House Armed Services Committee, U.S. Representative Adam Smith, has called on President Joe Biden to drop out of the presidential race. Smith made these statements during an interview on CNN on Monday.

His remarks come at a critical time, as the Democratic Party is grappling with questions about future leadership and the direction of its political strategy. Smith's public call to Biden signifies the profound political differences within the party.

This development is expected to create ripples across the political landscape, raising questions about Biden's re-election campaign and the Democratic Party's next steps.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)