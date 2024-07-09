White House Dismisses Parkinson's Speculation About President Biden
The White House has denied that President Joe Biden is being treated for Parkinson's disease after reports surfaced that a neurologist made visits to the White House. The reports stemmed from Biden's stumble during a debate, raising concerns about his health. Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre emphasized Biden's clean bill of health regarding Parkinson's.
The White House has firmly denied queries about President Joe Biden being treated for Parkinson's disease. The statement came after the New York Times reported multiple visits by a Parkinson's specialist to the White House.
Speculation arose when visitor logs revealed Dr. Kevin Cannard, a neurologist, had visited at least eight times. However, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre insisted that Biden is not and has not been treated for Parkinson's.
This issue surfaced amidst increasing criticism regarding Biden's mental acuity, partly due to his performance in a recent debate against Donald Trump. Jean-Pierre declined to elaborate on Cannard's visits but attributed it to medical care for military personnel at the White House.
