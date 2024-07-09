White House Dismisses Parkinson's Speculation About President Biden

Left Menu

The White House has denied that President Joe Biden is being treated for Parkinson's disease after reports surfaced that a neurologist made visits to the White House. The reports stemmed from Biden's stumble during a debate, raising concerns about his health. Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre emphasized Biden's clean bill of health regarding Parkinson's.

09-07-2024
The White House has firmly denied queries about President Joe Biden being treated for Parkinson's disease. The statement came after the New York Times reported multiple visits by a Parkinson's specialist to the White House.

Speculation arose when visitor logs revealed Dr. Kevin Cannard, a neurologist, had visited at least eight times. However, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre insisted that Biden is not and has not been treated for Parkinson's.

This issue surfaced amidst increasing criticism regarding Biden's mental acuity, partly due to his performance in a recent debate against Donald Trump. Jean-Pierre declined to elaborate on Cannard's visits but attributed it to medical care for military personnel at the White House.

