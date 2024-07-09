Modi's Moscow Visit Amid Ukraine Conflict: A Diplomatic Balancing Act

Russian President Vladimir Putin welcomed Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi late Monday, giving him a personal tour of his Novo-Ogaryovo residence outside Moscow. This visit precedes official talks scheduled for Tuesday in the Kremlin.

Putin warmly embraced Modi, calling him a 'dear friend' and expressing his pleasure in Modi's visit. 'Our official talks are tomorrow; today we can discuss the same issues informally,' Putin stated, as quoted by Russia's TASS state news agency.

During this unofficial meeting, Putin offered Modi tea, berries, and sweets. The two leaders toured the estate in a motorized cart and later watched a horse performance. Modi's visit comes amidst the ongoing Ukraine conflict, where India has maintained a neutral stance advocating for dialogue and diplomacy. Concerns about India's increasing oil purchases from Russia and the diplomatic implications with the U.S. State Department are notable. A senior Indian official mentioned that addressing India's trade imbalance with Russia and negotiating the release of Indian nationals misled into fighting in Ukraine are key initiatives for Modi.

