Left Menu

Modi's Moscow Visit Amid Ukraine Conflict: A Diplomatic Balancing Act

Russian President Vladimir Putin welcomed Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence outside Moscow, emphasizing their friendly relations. The visit, occurring amid the Ukraine conflict, raises concerns about India's diplomatic stance. Topics such as trade imbalance and the repatriation of Indian citizens in Ukraine are top priorities for Modi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-07-2024 03:17 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 03:17 IST
Modi's Moscow Visit Amid Ukraine Conflict: A Diplomatic Balancing Act
Vladimir Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin welcomed Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi late Monday, giving him a personal tour of his Novo-Ogaryovo residence outside Moscow. This visit precedes official talks scheduled for Tuesday in the Kremlin.

Putin warmly embraced Modi, calling him a 'dear friend' and expressing his pleasure in Modi's visit. 'Our official talks are tomorrow; today we can discuss the same issues informally,' Putin stated, as quoted by Russia's TASS state news agency.

During this unofficial meeting, Putin offered Modi tea, berries, and sweets. The two leaders toured the estate in a motorized cart and later watched a horse performance. Modi's visit comes amidst the ongoing Ukraine conflict, where India has maintained a neutral stance advocating for dialogue and diplomacy. Concerns about India's increasing oil purchases from Russia and the diplomatic implications with the U.S. State Department are notable. A senior Indian official mentioned that addressing India's trade imbalance with Russia and negotiating the release of Indian nationals misled into fighting in Ukraine are key initiatives for Modi.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

 Pakistan
3
Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

 India
4
Samsung Workers Union Launches Three-Day Strike in South Korea

Samsung Workers Union Launches Three-Day Strike in South Korea

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Visual Geo-localization: Integrating Textual Data with CLIP for Precision

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024