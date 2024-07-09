Left Menu

Chancellor Scholz Backs Biden's NATO Summit Fitness

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz expressed confidence in U.S. President Joe Biden's readiness for the upcoming NATO summit in Washington. He indicated that Biden had prepared extensively for the event through multiple conversations with him.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has expressed no concerns about U.S. President Joe Biden's fitness as he prepares for the NATO summit in Washington this Tuesday.

Scholz emphasized his confidence by citing the numerous conversations he has had with Biden, stating that the American president has been diligently preparing for the summit.

"From the many conversations I have had with the American president, I know that he has prepared for this summit very well and precisely together with us," disclosed Scholz.

