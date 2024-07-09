Left Menu

EU Freezes $32 Million Military Aid to Georgia Over Foreign Agent Law

The European Union has frozen 30 million euros ($32 million) in military aid to Georgia following the passage of a controversial 'foreign agents' law. Ambassador Pawel Herczynski stated that this move marks the first of several steps, signaling a significant downturn in EU-Georgia relations.

The European Union's ambassador to Georgia announced on Tuesday that the bloc has frozen 30 million euros ($32 million) in military aid to Georgia amid tense relations. Ambassador Pawel Herczynski cited the recent 'foreign agents' law as a major reason for this decision.

Herczynski explained that aid initially intended for Georgia's ministry of defense will now be redirected toward supporting the country's civil society and media. He emphasized that this is just the first step and more measures will follow, highlighting a shift in EU strategy following Georgia's move towards more authoritarian policies.

The 'foreign agents' law has been criticized for mirroring Russian tactics to suppress dissent and has strained Georgia's relationship with the West. The law mandates organizations receiving over 20% of their funding from abroad to register as foreign agents, leading to declining support for Georgia's EU membership bid.

