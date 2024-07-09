Left Menu

Trump's High-Stakes Rally Tour and VP Selection Strategy

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump will hold a campaign rally at his Miami golf club, with a VP pick announcement imminent before the national convention. Events include a Pennsylvania rally, pivotal to his campaign, as he leverages Democratic disarray, particularly after President Biden's debate struggles.

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump is set to hold a pivotal campaign rally at his Miami golf club on Tuesday. With the Republican National Convention just days away, Trump is under pressure to announce his running mate soon.

Following Tuesday's rally in Doral, Florida, Trump will head to Pennsylvania on Saturday for another significant event. Both rallies will be scrutinized for any hints regarding his vice-presidential pick. Leading contenders include Ohio Senator J.D. Vance, Florida Senator Marco Rubio, and North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum, insiders reveal.

This comes amid turmoil within the Democratic Party, especially following President Joe Biden's recent debate performance. Speculation about Biden's future has intensified, with some Democrats advocating for a younger nominee. When asked about his VP shortlist, Trump confirmed that Vance, Rubio, Burgum, and South Carolina Senator Tim Scott are all strong candidates.

Trump plans to use the Doral rally to criticize Biden on issues like inflation and immigration, emphasizing criminal acts by illegal migrants. Republican strategist Ford O'Connell suggests Trump will likely focus on Democratic disarray to maintain media attention. Trump's Pennsylvania rally in Butler is also pivotal, as winning the state is crucial for his campaign after his 2020 loss there.

