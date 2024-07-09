Democrats Confront Biden's Campaign Troubles
Democrats in the U.S. Congress are concerned about President Joe Biden's campaign prospects following poor debate performance against Donald Trump. Despite some calls to end his campaign, Biden remains defiant, asserting his commitment to run. Internal party divisions are evident as discussions on strategy continue.
Democrats in the U.S. Congress convened privately on Tuesday, grappling with growing concerns about their chances in the Nov. 5 election. This comes after President Joe Biden firmly rejected some party members' calls to end his campaign.
Although only a few House Democrats have publicly urged the 81-year-old president to step aside in favor of another candidate to face Republican Donald Trump, many have expressed doubts about Biden's capability following a faltering debate performance. President Biden reassured MSNBC and donors on Monday, saying he has no plans to step down.
Biden's campaign efforts include multiple stops in Pennsylvania, with Vice President Kamala Harris also pitching in. Democratic Rep. Joe Morelle noted constituents' waning confidence in Biden, urging for more public events to address these concerns. Senior lawmakers like Sen. Patty Murray emphasized the need for a more dynamic campaign to secure victory and maintain Biden's legacy.
