Rahul Gandhi Meets Family of Kirti Chakra Recipient, Criticizes Agniveer Scheme

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday met with the family members of the late Captain Anshuman Singh, a Kirti Chakra recipient, in Raebareli. Following the meeting, the martyr's mother voiced her objections to the Agniveer scheme.

Captain Singh's mother, Manju Singh, opposed the Army scheme introduced in 2022 for its short-term recruitment, stating that the four-year term is detrimental to the future careers of the recruits. She urged the government not to split the Army into distinct categories.

Gandhi reassured the family of his support and criticized the scheme, agreeing with their concerns. During his visit, Gandhi prayed at the Churwa Hanuman temple, laid a wreath at the Lalganj martyrs' memorial, and visited local institutions and residents.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)