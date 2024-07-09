Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi Meets Family of Kirti Chakra Recipient, Criticizes Agniveer Scheme

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi met with the family of Kirti Chakra recipient Captain Anshuman Singh, whose mother criticized the Agniveer scheme for military recruitment. Gandhi visited AIIMS-Raebareli and local residents in his constituency during his visit. He assured support to Singh's family and called for the end of the Agniveer scheme.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday met with the family members of the late Captain Anshuman Singh, a Kirti Chakra recipient, in Raebareli. Following the meeting, the martyr's mother voiced her objections to the Agniveer scheme.

Captain Singh's mother, Manju Singh, opposed the Army scheme introduced in 2022 for its short-term recruitment, stating that the four-year term is detrimental to the future careers of the recruits. She urged the government not to split the Army into distinct categories.

Gandhi reassured the family of his support and criticized the scheme, agreeing with their concerns. During his visit, Gandhi prayed at the Churwa Hanuman temple, laid a wreath at the Lalganj martyrs' memorial, and visited local institutions and residents.

