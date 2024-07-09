Zelenskiy Seeks NATO Support at Reagan Institute
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy will address the Ronald Reagan Institute to garner support against Russia amidst NATO summit. Ambassador Oksana Markarova emphasized Reagan's stance on tyranny. NATO is likely to affirm Ukraine's irreversible path to membership but will not invite them to join this year.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is set to deliver a crucial address on Tuesday evening at Washington's Ronald Reagan Institute, as he seeks to bolster support for Ukraine in its ongoing conflict with Russia. The announcement comes ahead of a pivotal NATO summit.
Oksana Markarova, Ukraine's ambassador to the United States, invoked former President Ronald Reagan's resolute stance against Soviet aggression, stressing the importance of unity among free nations in the face of tyranny. 'President Reagan understood the Soviet Union and Russia. He knew that free countries must stand together with confidence whenever tyranny is on the move,' Markarova stated.
This year's NATO summit, scheduled for July 9-11, is not expected to extend an invitation to Ukraine for membership. Although many NATO members support Ukraine's eventual membership, they are still negotiating the exact wording of the summit declaration to reflect Ukraine's irreversible path to joining the alliance.
(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)
