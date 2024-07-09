Left Menu

Putin Thanks Modi for Efforts Toward Ukraine Peace

Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed gratitude to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his efforts in seeking a peaceful resolution to the Ukraine crisis. During their talks, Modi restated India's commitment to peace and readiness to help end the conflict. Putin emphasized the strong strategic partnership between India and Russia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 09-07-2024 18:59 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 18:59 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his efforts to find a peaceful solution to the Ukraine crisis.

'I am grateful to you for the attention you pay to the most pressing issues, particularly trying to find ways to resolve the Ukraine crisis, primarily through peaceful means,' Putin was quoted as saying by the official TASS news agency.

Putin made the statement during his discussions with Modi at the Kremlin. In his televised opening remarks, Modi assured the global community that India stands for peace and is prepared to contribute to ending the conflict in Ukraine. 'For a bright future for the new generation, peace is most essential... Peace talks do not succeed amidst bombs, guns, and bullets,' he declared.

Modi also mentioned his informal meeting with Putin on Monday, stating that listening to Putin gave 'hope.' 'Everyone believing in humanity is pained if there is a loss of lives. In that too, if innocent children are murdered; if innocent children die, it is heart-wrenching and very painful,' Modi said.

Putin highlighted the close cooperation between Russia and India on the international stage, especially within the United Nations and groups like the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation and BRICS. The two leaders had spent several hours together on Monday at Putin's Novo-Ogaryovo residence outside Moscow.

Meanwhile, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov expressed skepticism about NATO's consideration of Modi's peace initiatives. 'A NATO summit is taking place these days. All the rhetoric that preceded it indicates that it is unlikely they will hear them, but we will continue to monitor what approaches will dominate there,' Peskov told the Telegram channel Shot.

However, Peskov noted that 'more and more statesmen are really talking about dialogue.' He emphasized that despite disagreements, the opportunity for dialogue can lead to solutions. Putin also reiterated the strong strategic partnership between Moscow and New Delhi, citing increased trade and congratulating Modi on his re-election. He also invited Modi to the BRICS summit in Kazan this fall, stressing the role of BRICS in global affairs.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

