Left Menu

BJP Chief J P Nadda's Rallying Call in Kerala: Aiming for 2026 Assembly Polls Victory

During his visit to Kerala, BJP chief J P Nadda called on party workers to strive for a victory in the 2026 assembly polls. He criticized Congress and Communist parties for corruption and nepotism, highlighting BJP's gains in southern states and its initiatives in Kerala. Nadda emphasized BJP's commitment to state's development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 09-07-2024 19:57 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 19:57 IST
BJP Chief J P Nadda's Rallying Call in Kerala: Aiming for 2026 Assembly Polls Victory
J P Nadda
  • Country:
  • India

Visiting Kerala for the first time after BJP's significant win in the Thrissur Lok Sabha seat, BJP chief J P Nadda urged party workers on Tuesday to work diligently for a victory in the 2026 assembly polls.

Addressing the BJP's expanded state executive meeting, Nadda criticized Congress and Communist parties, labeling them as 'ideologically bankrupt' and 'power-hungry.'

Nadda highlighted BJP's increasing influence in southern states and underscored the party's developmental initiatives in Kerala, urging continued efforts to ensure a BJP victory in 2026.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Accenture Acquires Excelmax Technologies to Boost Silicon Design

Accenture Acquires Excelmax Technologies to Boost Silicon Design

 India
3
Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

 India
4
Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cement Industry's Hidden Toll: High Diabetes and Obesity Rates Near Sokoto Factory

Influence of Social Media on E-Cigarette Use: Stricter Regulations and Education Needed

Transforming Public Health Education in Africa: Strategic Reforms for a Healthier Future

AI-Driven Badminton Analysis: Enhancing Shot Detection and Player Performance Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024