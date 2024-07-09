BJP Chief J P Nadda's Rallying Call in Kerala: Aiming for 2026 Assembly Polls Victory
During his visit to Kerala, BJP chief J P Nadda called on party workers to strive for a victory in the 2026 assembly polls. He criticized Congress and Communist parties for corruption and nepotism, highlighting BJP's gains in southern states and its initiatives in Kerala. Nadda emphasized BJP's commitment to state's development.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 09-07-2024 19:57 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 19:57 IST
- Country:
- India
Visiting Kerala for the first time after BJP's significant win in the Thrissur Lok Sabha seat, BJP chief J P Nadda urged party workers on Tuesday to work diligently for a victory in the 2026 assembly polls.
Addressing the BJP's expanded state executive meeting, Nadda criticized Congress and Communist parties, labeling them as 'ideologically bankrupt' and 'power-hungry.'
Nadda highlighted BJP's increasing influence in southern states and underscored the party's developmental initiatives in Kerala, urging continued efforts to ensure a BJP victory in 2026.
(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
"Lobby is working on this...": Congress MP Hibi Eden on NEET-UG issue
BRS Loses Another MLA: Sanjay Kumar Joins Congress
Kerala: Congress MP hits out at CPI(M) over decision to grant remission to convicts in TP Chandrasekharan murder case
BRS Jagtial MLA Sanjay Kumar joins Congress
"How long do you want to rule by talking about this," Congress chief Kharge slams PM's emergency remark