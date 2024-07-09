BJP Chief J P Nadda's Rallying Call in Kerala: Aiming for 2026 Assembly Polls Victory

Visiting Kerala for the first time after BJP's significant win in the Thrissur Lok Sabha seat, BJP chief J P Nadda urged party workers on Tuesday to work diligently for a victory in the 2026 assembly polls.

Addressing the BJP's expanded state executive meeting, Nadda criticized Congress and Communist parties, labeling them as 'ideologically bankrupt' and 'power-hungry.'

Nadda highlighted BJP's increasing influence in southern states and underscored the party's developmental initiatives in Kerala, urging continued efforts to ensure a BJP victory in 2026.

