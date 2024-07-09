Left Menu

Modi Assures Peace Efforts Amid Ukraine Crisis in Talks with Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his efforts toward a peaceful resolution to the Ukraine conflict during a meeting at the Kremlin. Modi emphasized India's commitment to peace and diplomacy. The discussions also touched on growing trade between Russia and India, and upcoming international summits.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his efforts in seeking a peaceful resolution to the Ukraine crisis.

According to the official TASS news agency, Putin acknowledged Modi's focus on critical global issues during talks at the Kremlin. Modi reassured the global community of India's commitment to peace in his televised comments.

The discussions also highlighted the robust partnership and growing trade relations between Russia and India.

