BJP Accused of Conspiracy Against AAP Amid Excise Policy Scam Allegations
The BJP-led central government faces accusations of orchestrating a conspiracy against AAP, as indicated by an Enforcement Directorate (ED) charge sheet implicating the party in an excise policy scam. AAP alleges that BJP is using federal agencies to crush it, despite no money trail evidence. The stand-off continues as legal proceedings unfold.
Amid escalating tensions, the BJP-led Centre is accused of orchestrating a 'big conspiracy' against AAP, alleged Pankaj Gupta, AAP's national secretary, regarding a supplementary ED charge sheet naming the party in the excise policy scam.
Gupta claimed that the BJP is determined to dismantle AAP, which governs Punjab and Delhi, at any cost. In a statement, AAP accused the Enforcement Directorate (ED) of operating as a 'political wing' of the BJP and asserted a lack of a money trail in the case.
Countering these allegations, BJP's Delhi president Virendra Sachdeva contended that Kejriwal should have demonstrated moral authority following his implication in the 'liquor scam'. This drama unfolds as a city court acknowledges the seventh supplementary charge sheet by the ED, naming Kejriwal and the AAP in the money-laundering case.
