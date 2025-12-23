Teen Stabbing Shocks Delhi: Classmates in Custody

In a disturbing incident in Delhi's Nangloi, a 17-year-old boy was stabbed by three of his classmates, following a previous dispute, as reported by police on Tuesday.

Authorities apprehended all three minors involved in the attack and recovered three knives allegedly used in the crime. The incident came to light after a medico-legal case was received from Satyabhama Hospital on Saturday.

The victim, who resides in Prem Nagar, was admitted with stab injuries but is now stable and able to provide a statement. The altercation, reportedly sparked by an earlier conflict, escalated into a violent attack. Police have registered a case and are investigating further to uncover the details behind the assault.

