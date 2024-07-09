Left Menu

Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina's Strategic China Visit: Strengthening Bilateral Ties

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is on a four-day visit to China to meet with top leaders, including President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang. The visit aims to enhance bilateral ties, sign multiple MoUs, and address regional and international issues. The trip is expected to elevate Bangladesh-China relations to a comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 09-07-2024 21:33 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 21:33 IST
Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina's Strategic China Visit: Strengthening Bilateral Ties
Sheikh Hasina
  • Country:
  • China

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina arrived in China on a four-day official visit for high-level talks aimed at strengthening bilateral strategic ties. She is scheduled to meet President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang to discuss a broad array of bilateral, regional, and international issues.

Hasina's visit to China comes just 15 days after her trip to India, during which she also met President Xi on the sidelines of the 15th BRICS Summit in Johannesburg. She is expected to hold comprehensive discussions with her Chinese counterpart, Premier Li Qiang, followed by the signing of 20 to 22 Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) covering various sectors such as the economy, trade, digital infrastructure, and disaster management.

This marks Hasina's fourth visit to China, and it is anticipated to raise the bilateral relationship to a 'comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership.' Both countries are preparing to celebrate the golden jubilee of their diplomatic relations next year. Wang Huning, China's top political advisor, expressed readiness to deepen practical cooperation to benefit both nations.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Accenture Acquires Excelmax Technologies to Boost Silicon Design

Accenture Acquires Excelmax Technologies to Boost Silicon Design

 India
3
Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

 India
4
Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cement Industry's Hidden Toll: High Diabetes and Obesity Rates Near Sokoto Factory

Influence of Social Media on E-Cigarette Use: Stricter Regulations and Education Needed

Transforming Public Health Education in Africa: Strategic Reforms for a Healthier Future

AI-Driven Badminton Analysis: Enhancing Shot Detection and Player Performance Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024