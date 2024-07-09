Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina's Strategic China Visit: Strengthening Bilateral Ties

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina arrived in China on a four-day official visit for high-level talks aimed at strengthening bilateral strategic ties. She is scheduled to meet President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang to discuss a broad array of bilateral, regional, and international issues.

Hasina's visit to China comes just 15 days after her trip to India, during which she also met President Xi on the sidelines of the 15th BRICS Summit in Johannesburg. She is expected to hold comprehensive discussions with her Chinese counterpart, Premier Li Qiang, followed by the signing of 20 to 22 Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) covering various sectors such as the economy, trade, digital infrastructure, and disaster management.

This marks Hasina's fourth visit to China, and it is anticipated to raise the bilateral relationship to a 'comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership.' Both countries are preparing to celebrate the golden jubilee of their diplomatic relations next year. Wang Huning, China's top political advisor, expressed readiness to deepen practical cooperation to benefit both nations.

