Modi Honoured with Russia's Highest Civilian Award

Union Home Minister Amit Shah congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for receiving Russia's highest civilian award, the 'Order of St. Andrew the Apostle'. This accolade highlights India's growing global stature under Modi's leadership and strengthens India-Russia relations.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for receiving Russia's highest civilian award, the 'Order of St. Andrew the Apostle'. Shah noted that this honour signifies the formidable stature India has achieved globally under Modi's leadership.

Shah emphasized that the award, part of a series of accolades Modi has garnered internationally over the past decade, not only enhances national pride but also solidifies the India-Russia friendship.

During a ceremony at the Kremlin's St. Andrew Hall, Russian President Vladimir Putin officially conferred the award on Modi, recognizing his contributions to strengthening bilateral ties. Modi is the first Indian leader to receive this prestigious award, established in 1698 by Tsar Peter the Great.

