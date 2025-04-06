Left Menu

Amit Shah's Strategic Visit: Strengthening Ties and Security in Jammu and Kashmir

Union Home Minister Amit Shah embarks on a three-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir, marking his first tour since the formation of the new government. Shah's itinerary includes reviewing security and development initiatives, honoring police martyrs, and observing BJP Foundation Day celebrations, amidst heightened security measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 06-04-2025 19:38 IST | Created: 06-04-2025 19:38 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in Jammu and Kashmir for a three-day visit, his first since the new government was established under Chief Minister Omar Abdullah in October last year. The visit underscores the importance of Jammu and Kashmir in the national political landscape.

Upon arrival, Shah was received by Lt Governor Manoj Sinha and senior BJP leaders, with plans to evaluate security conditions along the India-Pakistan border. The visit coincides with the BJP Foundation Day, with festivities marking the occasion at the party headquarters.

During his stay, Shah will assess development programs, visit the families of police martyrs, and present appointment letters. Meetings in Srinagar will review the region's security status, while high alert measures bolster safety during his visit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

