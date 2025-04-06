Amit Shah's Strategic Jammu Visit Amid Anti-Terror Operations

Union Home Minister Amit Shah kicked off his three-day tour of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday with a discreet meeting involving BJP MLAs and office-bearers. This marks Shah's first visit to the Union Territory following the National Conference's governmental reformation in October.

In response to ongoing anti-terrorism activities in Kathua, Shah was welcomed by key figures including Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha. His visit aims to address party strategies, regional security, drug trafficking, and challenges faced by the National Conference.

During his time in the region, Shah is set to visit several strategic locations, review security measures, and engage with the families of Jammu and Kashmir police martyrs. His stop aligns with the BJP's foundation day, celebrated with enthusiasm across the Union Territory.

