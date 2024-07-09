BJP Criticizes Congress Over Unfulfilled Promises to Women in Telangana
Telangana BJP president G Kishan Reddy accused the Congress government of not executing its promises to women, including financial aid. During a dharna organized by the state BJP's Mahila Morcha, Reddy highlighted the unfulfilled pledges, including a pension scheme, and criticized Congress for not removing poverty despite its slogan 'garibi hatao'.
Telangana BJP president G Kishan Reddy on Tuesday criticized the Congress government for allegedly failing to implement its promises to women, such as financial assistance of Rs 2,000 per month.
Speaking at a dharna organized by the state BJP's Mahila Morcha demanding the fulfillment of Congress's commitments to women, Reddy noted that the ruling party also promised a social security pension of Rs 4,000, among other assurances.
Reddy claimed that the Congress is not honoring its six poll 'guarantees' in Telangana or its election promises in neighboring Karnataka. He added that despite Congress's long-standing 'garibi hatao' slogan, the party has not made efforts to eradicate poverty. Reddy asserted that the BJP would continue to fight for the implementation of all election promises made by the Congress.
