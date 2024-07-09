Left Menu

BJP Criticizes Congress Over Unfulfilled Promises to Women in Telangana

Telangana BJP president G Kishan Reddy accused the Congress government of not executing its promises to women, including financial aid. During a dharna organized by the state BJP's Mahila Morcha, Reddy highlighted the unfulfilled pledges, including a pension scheme, and criticized Congress for not removing poverty despite its slogan 'garibi hatao'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 09-07-2024 22:41 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 22:41 IST
BJP Criticizes Congress Over Unfulfilled Promises to Women in Telangana
G Kishan Reddy
  • Country:
  • India

Telangana BJP president G Kishan Reddy on Tuesday criticized the Congress government for allegedly failing to implement its promises to women, such as financial assistance of Rs 2,000 per month.

Speaking at a dharna organized by the state BJP's Mahila Morcha demanding the fulfillment of Congress's commitments to women, Reddy noted that the ruling party also promised a social security pension of Rs 4,000, among other assurances.

Reddy claimed that the Congress is not honoring its six poll 'guarantees' in Telangana or its election promises in neighboring Karnataka. He added that despite Congress's long-standing 'garibi hatao' slogan, the party has not made efforts to eradicate poverty. Reddy asserted that the BJP would continue to fight for the implementation of all election promises made by the Congress.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

 Global
2
Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

 New Zealand
3
Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

 Global
4
Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cement Industry's Hidden Toll: High Diabetes and Obesity Rates Near Sokoto Factory

Influence of Social Media on E-Cigarette Use: Stricter Regulations and Education Needed

Transforming Public Health Education in Africa: Strategic Reforms for a Healthier Future

AI-Driven Badminton Analysis: Enhancing Shot Detection and Player Performance Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024