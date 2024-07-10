Left Menu

Destruction and Desperation: The Ongoing Conflict in Gaza

An Israeli airstrike on a school-turned-shelter in southern Gaza killed at least 25 Palestinians as heavy bombing forced the closure of medical facilities in Gaza City. The military offensive against Hamas has resulted in significant civilian casualties and displacement. Humanitarian conditions continue to deteriorate dramatically.

Updated: 10-07-2024 01:38 IST
An Israeli airstrike on a school-turned-shelter in southern Gaza killed at least 25 Palestinians, intensifying the region's humanitarian crisis.

Heavy bombardments forced Gaza City's medical facilities to shut down, exacerbating the plight of civilians. The Israeli military's ground assault aims to counter Hamas militants, but the campaign has left Gaza in ruins.

Hospitals struggle as thousands flee, creating chaotic scenes and worsening shortages. The ongoing conflict has impacted over 5% of Gaza's population, with nearly the entire population displaced from their homes.

