Destruction and Desperation: The Ongoing Conflict in Gaza

An Israeli airstrike on a school-turned-shelter in southern Gaza killed at least 25 Palestinians, intensifying the region's humanitarian crisis.

Heavy bombardments forced Gaza City's medical facilities to shut down, exacerbating the plight of civilians. The Israeli military's ground assault aims to counter Hamas militants, but the campaign has left Gaza in ruins.

Hospitals struggle as thousands flee, creating chaotic scenes and worsening shortages. The ongoing conflict has impacted over 5% of Gaza's population, with nearly the entire population displaced from their homes.

