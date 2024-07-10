Destruction and Desperation: The Ongoing Conflict in Gaza
An Israeli airstrike on a school-turned-shelter in southern Gaza killed at least 25 Palestinians as heavy bombing forced the closure of medical facilities in Gaza City. The military offensive against Hamas has resulted in significant civilian casualties and displacement. Humanitarian conditions continue to deteriorate dramatically.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Deiral-Balah | Updated: 10-07-2024 01:38 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 01:38 IST
An Israeli airstrike on a school-turned-shelter in southern Gaza killed at least 25 Palestinians, intensifying the region's humanitarian crisis.
Heavy bombardments forced Gaza City's medical facilities to shut down, exacerbating the plight of civilians. The Israeli military's ground assault aims to counter Hamas militants, but the campaign has left Gaza in ruins.
Hospitals struggle as thousands flee, creating chaotic scenes and worsening shortages. The ongoing conflict has impacted over 5% of Gaza's population, with nearly the entire population displaced from their homes.
(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Two Years of Progress on UN Chief’s Action Agenda on Internal Displacement
Escalating Conflict in Gaza: Civilian Casualties and Humanitarian Crisis
Enduring Displacement: The Last Residents of Yarine Amid Conflict
U.S. Pauses Bomb Shipment to Israel Over Civilian Casualties Concerns
Crisis Escalates in Congo: Sharp Rise in Violence, Displacement, and Sexual Assaults