Russia's Unchanged Preference: Trump Remains Moscow's Pick for U.S. Presidential Race

A U.S. intelligence official stated that Russia maintains its preference for Republican Donald Trump in the upcoming U.S. presidential election, similar to its stance in previous elections. The official highlighted Russia's ongoing influence efforts and the use of social media to shape U.S. voter opinions, especially in battleground states.

A top U.S. intelligence official revealed on Tuesday that Russia continues to favor Republican Donald Trump for the coming presidential elections, consistent with its preferences in past elections. The official did not explicitly name Trump but pointed to the previous assessments showing Moscow's support for him in 2016 and 2020.

The Office of the Director of National Intelligence confirmed that Russia's stance has not shifted, with ongoing influence campaigns targeting U.S. elections. Notably, these efforts are focused on battleground states and aim to promote divisive narratives to sway public opinion. Trump's criticism of U.S. military support to Ukraine aligns with Russia's strategic interests.

Defense and election security remain paramount as the ODNI highlighted Russia's comprehensive approach to influencing the election process. A recent intelligence assessment warned that Russia remains the primary threat to U.S. elections, leveraging social media and encrypted messaging to influence voters.

