Biden's Response to Texas Power Outages After Tropical Storm Beryl

President Joe Biden announced on Tuesday that he had spoken with Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick and FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell regarding an emergency declaration following the severe power outages caused by Tropical Storm Beryl in Texas.

The storm left millions in southeast Texas enduring scorching temperatures without air conditioning. Biden emphasized that federal support, including pre-positioned generators, is being mobilized to mitigate the impact of the power outages as the extreme heatwave continues.

'As part of the federal support, we pre-positioned generators and are moving in additional ones to support any power outages, which will help Texans as the extreme heat arrives,' Biden stated in a release from the White House.

