US Urges India to Advocate for Peace in Ukraine During Russia Engagement

The United States has affirmed its continued strategic partnership with India while expressing concerns over India's relationship with Russia amid the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. The US trusts that New Delhi will stress to Russian President Vladimir Putin the importance of adhering to the UN charter and principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently visited Russia for the 22nd India-Russia annual summit, which has been closely monitored by the West. During his talks with Putin, Modi emphasized that the Ukraine conflict cannot be resolved on the battlefield and that peace efforts are ineffective amid active hostilities.

Officials from the Pentagon and the State Department reiterated the US's position on India's relationship with Russia. Pentagon Press Secretary Major General Pat Ryder emphasized the strategic nature of the US-India partnership while noting the focus on the NATO summit. State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller highlighted the longstanding US concerns about India's ties with Russia but expressed trust in India's support for an enduring peace in Ukraine

