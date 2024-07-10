Left Menu

US Urges India to Advocate for Peace in Ukraine During Russia Engagement

The United States will maintain a strategic partnership and robust dialogue with India despite concerns about its ties with Russia. The US trusts that India will convey to Russia the importance of adhering to the UN charter and principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity regarding Ukraine. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent visit to Russia for the India-Russia summit has attracted scrutiny from the West amidst the ongoing Ukraine conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 10-07-2024 10:31 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 10:31 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
The United States has affirmed its continued strategic partnership with India while expressing concerns over India's relationship with Russia amid the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. The US trusts that New Delhi will stress to Russian President Vladimir Putin the importance of adhering to the UN charter and principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently visited Russia for the 22nd India-Russia annual summit, which has been closely monitored by the West. During his talks with Putin, Modi emphasized that the Ukraine conflict cannot be resolved on the battlefield and that peace efforts are ineffective amid active hostilities.

Officials from the Pentagon and the State Department reiterated the US's position on India's relationship with Russia. Pentagon Press Secretary Major General Pat Ryder emphasized the strategic nature of the US-India partnership while noting the focus on the NATO summit. State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller highlighted the longstanding US concerns about India's ties with Russia but expressed trust in India's support for an enduring peace in Ukraine

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

© Copyright 2024