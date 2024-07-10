Left Menu

Prime Minister Modi Engages in Strategic Talks with Austrian Chancellor

Prime Minister Modi held detailed discussions with Austrian Chancellor Nehammer, addressing global conflicts including Ukraine and West Asia, emphasizing peace and diplomacy. They also mapped out a strategic blueprint for bilateral cooperation across multiple sectors for the next decade, focusing on mutual interests and global challenges like climate change and terrorism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vienna | Updated: 10-07-2024 17:03 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 17:03 IST
Prime Minister Modi Engages in Strategic Talks with Austrian Chancellor
Narendra Modi
  • Country:
  • Austria

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said he held 'fruitful discussions' with Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer during which they discussed in detail the ongoing disputes in the world, including the Ukraine conflict and the situation in West Asia, reaffirming that 'this is not the time for war.'

Modi, who arrived in Austria from Moscow after meeting Russian President Vladimir Putin, highlighted the importance of dialogue and diplomacy for restoring peace and stability. Both leaders identified new possibilities to further strengthen bilateral cooperation and prepared a blueprint for the coming decade.

'Chancellor Nehammer and I have discussed in detail the ongoing conflicts, whether it is the conflict in Ukraine or the situation in West Asia. Problems cannot be solved on the battlefield,' Modi emphasized.

He added that India and Austria are committed to providing every possible cooperation to achieve peace, recalling the historic Vienna Congress's role in European stability.

Nehammer acknowledged India's influential role in the Russia-Ukraine peace process, noting Austria's willingness to act as a bridge builder given its neutral stance.

The visit is significant as it marks the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two nations and is the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Austria in over 40 years.

The discussions also covered economic cooperation, innovation, renewable energy, and combating climate change and terrorism. Modi invited Austria to join initiatives like the International Solar Alliance and both leaders underscored the need for reforms in international institutions.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

