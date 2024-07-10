Biden Rallies Labor Leaders Amid Calls to Step Down

U.S. President Joe Biden returns to the campaign trail on Wednesday, rallying the key constituency of labor leaders, as some fellow Democrats continue to urge him not to run again. Biden, 81, has been working to stem defections from Democratic lawmakers, donors, and allies worried he might lose to Republican Donald Trump, 78, after Biden's halting debate performance on June 27.

The president will join the AFL-CIO's executive council meeting in Washington to engage with leaders from major U.S. labor unions and address their shared commitment to defeating Trump this November. Labor votes were key to Biden's win over Trump in competitive states, such as Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Nevada, in 2020.

While Democrats in Congress remain divided over Biden's candidacy, no members of the Senate have publicly said he should step aside. Still, Biden will continue his efforts to connect with his staunchest supporters and frame his campaign as a symbol of loyalty. After the NATO summit, Biden plans to campaign in swing states Michigan and Nevada.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)