Left Menu

High Voter Turnout in Himachal Pradesh Assembly Bypolls

About 71% voter turnout was recorded in Himachal Pradesh assembly bypolls across Nalagarh, Hamirpur, and Dehra constituencies. The bypolls were necessitated by the resignation of three Independent legislators who joined BJP. Key candidates from BJP and Congress are vying for the seats, and results are expected on July 13.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 10-07-2024 20:33 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 20:33 IST
High Voter Turnout in Himachal Pradesh Assembly Bypolls
  • Country:
  • India

A voter turnout of approximately 71 percent was recorded in the Himachal Pradesh assembly bypolls, according to the state election department's data. The bypolls took place in three assembly constituencies: Nalagarh, Hamirpur, and Dehra, with Nalagarh recording the highest turnout at 78.1 percent.

Polling was reported to be peaceful across all constituencies. Election officials indicated that the polling percentages might increase as data is still being compiled. The bypolls were held after three Independent legislators resigned from the assembly and joined the BJP, necessitating the elections.

Both BJP and Congress have fielded strong candidates. The BJP has nominated the three former Independent MLAs, while the Congress has chosen Kamlesh Thakur from Dehra, Pushpinder Verma from Hamirpur, and Hardeep Singh Baba from Nalagarh. The results of the bypolls are slated to be declared on July 13.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

 Global
2
Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

 New Zealand
3
Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

 Global
4
Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Solutions for EV Battery Recycling: An Advanced Optimization Framework

Strategic Timing in Renewable Energy Investments: Optimizing Costs and Emissions

AI-Powered Energy Management: Cutting Costs and Carbon Footprints in Dairy Farming

Navigating Risks in Uganda's Public-Private Partnerships: A Path to Infrastructure Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024