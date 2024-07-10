High Voter Turnout in Himachal Pradesh Assembly Bypolls

A voter turnout of approximately 71 percent was recorded in the Himachal Pradesh assembly bypolls, according to the state election department's data. The bypolls took place in three assembly constituencies: Nalagarh, Hamirpur, and Dehra, with Nalagarh recording the highest turnout at 78.1 percent.

Polling was reported to be peaceful across all constituencies. Election officials indicated that the polling percentages might increase as data is still being compiled. The bypolls were held after three Independent legislators resigned from the assembly and joined the BJP, necessitating the elections.

Both BJP and Congress have fielded strong candidates. The BJP has nominated the three former Independent MLAs, while the Congress has chosen Kamlesh Thakur from Dehra, Pushpinder Verma from Hamirpur, and Hardeep Singh Baba from Nalagarh. The results of the bypolls are slated to be declared on July 13.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)