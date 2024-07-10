Macron Urges Coalition to Break Parliamentary Stalemate
President Emmanuel Macron has called on France's mainstream political forces to form a coalition with a solid majority. Following a hung parliament result in Sunday's elections, Macron aims to name a prime minister after coalition talks. He emphasized excluding far-right and hard-left factions.
President Emmanuel Macron has called on France's mainstream political forces to form a coalition with a solid majority, following the hung parliament result in Sunday's elections.
Macron articulated his appeal in a letter published across various regional newspapers, asserting that a coalition is necessary to govern effectively.
He emphasized the formation of a 'Republican bloc,' which would exclude the far-right and hard-left factions, and announced he would name a prime minister at the conclusion of this process.
