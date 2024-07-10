Left Menu

Delhi HC Reserves Order on Aide of CM Kejriwal in Assault Case

The Delhi High Court has reserved its judgment on a bail plea for Bibhav Kumar, aide to CM Arvind Kejriwal, in the Swati Maliwal assault case. The court’s decision is expected on July 12. The case has seen fierce arguments from both sides, highlighting issues of influence and justice.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Wednesday, the Delhi High Court reserved its decision on the bail application filed by Bibhav Kumar, an aide to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, in relation to the alleged assault on AAP MP Swati Maliwal. The bench of Justice Anoop Kumar Mendiratta has fixed July 12 for the pronouncement of the order, following extensive arguments.

Swati Maliwal was present in court and recounted her ordeal, asserting that she was not only assaulted by the PA but also faced public shaming orchestrated by senior officials. "My life and my family's lives are under threat. Please grant me justice," she pleaded.

Senior Advocate Sanjay Jain, representing Delhi Police, opposed the bail, highlighting Bibhav Kumar's influence and potential to tamper with evidence. Meanwhile, Senior Advocate N Hariharan argued for Kumar's release, stating the lengthy custody period and questioning the delay in filing the FIR. The court acknowledged the charged atmosphere surrounding the case before reserving its judgment.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

