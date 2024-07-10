Senior TMC Leader Threatened Over Jayant Singh's Arrest

Senior Trinamool Congress leader and MP Sougata Roy has received death threats following the arrest of TMC leader Jayant Singh, who is implicated in a mob violence case. On Wednesday, Roy disclosed that an anonymous caller threatened to kill him unless Singh was released.

Singh, a figure from Ariadaha under the Dum Dum Lok Sabha constituency represented by Roy, was involved in a June 30 violence case. The authorities apprehended Singh last week, and additional footage linked him to previous assaults.

The incident has resulted in multiple arrests, with Roy now seeking police intervention to track and investigate the source of the threats.

