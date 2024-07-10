Left Menu

Senior TMC Leader Threatened Over Jayant Singh's Arrest

Trinamool Congress MP Sougata Roy reported receiving death threats if arrested TMC leader Jayant Singh is not released. Singh, implicated in a North 24 Parganas mob violence incident, was arrested, prompting threats against Roy. Singh faces new legal issues despite previous bail conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 10-07-2024 21:14 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 21:14 IST
Sougata Roy
  • Country:
  • India

Senior Trinamool Congress leader and MP Sougata Roy has received death threats following the arrest of TMC leader Jayant Singh, who is implicated in a mob violence case. On Wednesday, Roy disclosed that an anonymous caller threatened to kill him unless Singh was released.

Singh, a figure from Ariadaha under the Dum Dum Lok Sabha constituency represented by Roy, was involved in a June 30 violence case. The authorities apprehended Singh last week, and additional footage linked him to previous assaults.

The incident has resulted in multiple arrests, with Roy now seeking police intervention to track and investigate the source of the threats.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

