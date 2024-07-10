Senior TMC Leader Threatened Over Jayant Singh's Arrest
Trinamool Congress MP Sougata Roy reported receiving death threats if arrested TMC leader Jayant Singh is not released. Singh, implicated in a North 24 Parganas mob violence incident, was arrested, prompting threats against Roy. Singh faces new legal issues despite previous bail conditions.
- Country:
- India
Senior Trinamool Congress leader and MP Sougata Roy has received death threats following the arrest of TMC leader Jayant Singh, who is implicated in a mob violence case. On Wednesday, Roy disclosed that an anonymous caller threatened to kill him unless Singh was released.
Singh, a figure from Ariadaha under the Dum Dum Lok Sabha constituency represented by Roy, was involved in a June 30 violence case. The authorities apprehended Singh last week, and additional footage linked him to previous assaults.
The incident has resulted in multiple arrests, with Roy now seeking police intervention to track and investigate the source of the threats.
(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Ex-Kashmir Bar Chief Arrested for Alleged Role in Advocate's Murder
Tensions in Palk Strait: Sri Lankan Navy Arrests Indian Fishermen, Sailor Killed
Former president of J-K High Court Bar Association Mian Qayoom arrested for alleged conspiracy in murder of advocate in 2020: Officials.
ICC Arrest Warrants: Russian Chiefs Accused of War Crimes
ICC Issued Arrest Warrants for Russian Military Leaders