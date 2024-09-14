Ex-MLAs Yadav and Verma Rejoin BJP Ahead of Jharkhand Polls

Former independent MLA Amit Kumar Yadav and ex-legislator Jai Prakash Verma rejoined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the forthcoming Jharkhand assembly elections.

The ceremony took place at the party headquarters where Jharkhand BJP president Babulal Marandi officially inducted them back into the fold. BJP's Jharkhand in-charge, Laxmikant Bajpai, was also in attendance.

Yadav, who had previously won the Barkatha assembly seat in 2019 as an independent candidate, explained his decision to return to BJP. Despite winning the seat as an Independent, he had continued to support BJP. Verma, who had switched to Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) but later contested independently, echoed similar sentiments, stating that his return to BJP signifies a fresh start. The BJP sees their return as a significant boost to the party's strength in Jharkhand, with hopes to overturn the current JMM-led government's tenure, marred by allegations of corruption and unfulfilled promises.

(With inputs from agencies.)