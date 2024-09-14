VCK Chief's Viral Video Advocates Power for Ordinary People
A video by Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi chief Thol Thirumavalavan advocating power for ordinary people went viral. The video was deleted and then reposted, prompting speculation about VCK's political aspirations. Thirumavalavan clarified it was a long-standing party stance, not a demand for ministerial positions.
A video clip featuring Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) chief Thol Thirumavalavan strongly advocating for a share in political power for ordinary people went viral on social media Saturday.
In a dramatic twist, the video was deleted from Thirumavalavan's 'X' account, only to reappear shortly thereafter, inciting speculation about whether the VCK is seeking ministerial positions in Chief Minister M K Stalin's Cabinet.
Thirumavalavan later clarified that this stance is not new and has been a long-standing position of his party since 1999. He emphasized that the timing of elections does not prompt the statement and that any such proposals would be relevant only in 2026.
DMK spokesperson Constantine Ravindran reiterated that the party has always shared power with common people, dismissing rumors of VCK's new demands.
Amid swirling speculation, Thirumavalavan confirmed the video is new, outlining an enduring ideological standpoint, and attributed the video's brief disappearance to an administrative confusion on his social media team.
The video linked to his full speech given on September 12, 2024, in Maraimalainagar near Chennai, encapsulated the slogan: 'Democracy, also for the last man! Power for even the ordinary people! Share in governance and share in power!' reflecting the party's electoral stance since 1999.
Amidst speculation about his party's motives, Thirumavalavan made it clear that VCK remains steadfast in the DMK-led alliance and is focused on liquor eradication in politics.
