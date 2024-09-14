Odisha Shuts Down for PM Modi's 'Subhadra' Yojana Launch

In preparation for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit on September 17, the Odisha government announced the closure of all schools, colleges, and government offices in Bhubaneswar. The PM is set to launch the 'Subhadra' Yojana, a women-centric initiative, at the Janata Maidan.

Senior Odisha Administrative Service officers have been assigned to manage the crowd during this event. The state capital has been declared a 'no flying' and 'no drone' zone to ensure maximum security. Special Protection Group (SPG) personnel have already arrived to oversee the PM's visit.

The Odisha Police have implemented extensive security measures around the venue. Top officials, including the Chief Secretary and Director General of Police, held a high-level meeting to finalize arrangements. The ruling BJP aims to make this launch a grand affair.

(With inputs from agencies.)