Odisha Shuts Down for PM Modi's 'Subhadra' Yojana Launch

The Odisha government announced the closure of schools, colleges, and offices in Bhubaneswar on September 17 for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit. The PM will launch the 'Subhadra' Yojana at Janata Maidan. Senior officers are tasked with crowd management, while elaborate security arrangements are made.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 14-09-2024 22:24 IST | Created: 14-09-2024 22:24 IST
In preparation for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit on September 17, the Odisha government announced the closure of all schools, colleges, and government offices in Bhubaneswar. The PM is set to launch the 'Subhadra' Yojana, a women-centric initiative, at the Janata Maidan.

Senior Odisha Administrative Service officers have been assigned to manage the crowd during this event. The state capital has been declared a 'no flying' and 'no drone' zone to ensure maximum security. Special Protection Group (SPG) personnel have already arrived to oversee the PM's visit.

The Odisha Police have implemented extensive security measures around the venue. Top officials, including the Chief Secretary and Director General of Police, held a high-level meeting to finalize arrangements. The ruling BJP aims to make this launch a grand affair.

(With inputs from agencies.)

